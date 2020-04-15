Fox Gives Birth To Kristin Davis-Hosted Reality Series ‘Labor Of Love’ From Propagate & Full Picture

Fox is set to deliver long-gestating reality series Labor of Love, about the road to motherhood, fronted by Sex and The City star Kristin Davis.

The network will launch the eight-part series, which is produced by Howard Owens and Ben Silverman’s Propagate Content and Project Runway’s Full Picture, on May 21 at 9pm. It comes nearly three years since Deadline revealed that the show was in development at the network.

Labor of Love will follow Kristy Katzmann, a 41-year old, smart, successful and beautiful career woman who seems to have it all, except the one thing that she wants the most, a child. Katzmann has yet to meet a potential father and, in the show, will be matched with 15-men, who are ready to let their paternal sides shine.

Each week, the aspiring fathers-to-be will be faced with challenges that will put their parenting and partnership skills to the test. If they prove worthy, they will advance to the next week, and for those who don’t, Kristy will let them know that she does not see herself starting a family with them. After eight weeks of challenges and romantic dates Kristy will decide if she has found the man with whom she’d like to settle down and start a family or if she’d rather continue on the path to motherhood on her own.

Davis, who recently starred in Netflix’s Holiday In The Wild alongside Rob Lowe, hosts and will serve as a producer. It is exec produced by Howard Owens, Ben Silverman, Anne Walls, Spike Van Briesen and Laurie Girion.

“When I first heard the premise of Labor of Love, I knew I had to be a part of this show,” said Davis. “I believe every woman should feel empowered to go after their dreams, whether it be professional or personal, and to be at Kristy’s side as she took her future into her own hands was truly exciting.”

