Fox Orders Remote Reality Series ‘Celebrity Watch Party’, Based On Studio Lambert’s UK Format ‘Gogglebox’

British entertainment format Gogglebox is getting a second chance in the U.S. after Fox ordered a celebrity adaptation.

The broadcaster is launching ten-part series Celebrity Watch Party on May 7 at 8pm with stars including Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor and Raven-Symoné.

The Studio Lambert-produced show, which features people being recorded watching television, has been a long-running hit in the UK, where it airs on Channel 4. It has been particularly COVID-19 proof as the producers have been able to keep filming going through the pandemic with remote shoots. C4 has produced a number of celebrity versions in the UK, largely for charity, featuring the likes of Noel Gallagher, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.

The format previously aired in the U.S. as The People’s Couch on Bravo running for four seasons between 2013 and 2016 with regular folk watching their favorite shows.

The celebrities, which also include Joe Buck, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa, Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone, and Robert and Kym Herjavec, will film themselves and their families reacting to shows and news events.

All3Media-backed Studio Lambert is the company behind Netflix’s The Circle and CBS’ Undercover Boss. Celebrity Watch Party is exec produced by Studio Lambert CEO Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, Becca Walker, Jack Burgess, Mike Cotton and Tania Alexander.

“Celebrity Watch Party is a fantastically innovative, clever and culturally relevant format that brings families together to celebrate all the best films, entertainment shows and news on television on any given week,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment. “We’ve got some incredible personalities inviting us into their homes and onto their couches for an hour of pure fun with them, their families and the viewers at home.”

“We’re delighted so many famous people love the idea of this show and want to be part of it,” added Lambert. “It’s a show which asserts the indispensable role of TV in the fabric of people’s lives and the way it’s at the heart of the nation’s weekly conversation, especially in these unusual times.”