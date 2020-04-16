Fox & Caffeine Team On Live Animation Domination Re-Cap Series Hosted By Andy Richter

Fox Entertainment is teaming with social broadcasting platform Caffeine on the Anidom Beyond Show, a live and interactive program dedicated to Fox’s Animation Domination Sunday comedy block. Hosted by Conan sidekick Andy Richter, Anidom Beyond Show will premiere this Sunday, April 19 at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on Caffeine (caf.tv/AnimationOnFox), and run for five weeks until the end of this broadcast season.

The hour-long program will feature episode re-caps and interviews with guests, including creators, producers, writers and casts of Fox’s animated series The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Bless the Harts, Duncanville and more. The show will also include real-time interaction between fans, Richter and his guests vis-à-vis Caffeine’s user interface platform.

Andy Richter Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I love animation, and I love working in animation doing cartoon voices. And now with this recap show, I plan to become the Barbara Walters of animation interview shows,” said Richter.

“We’re excited to join forces with Caffeine on this new series,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, Fox Entertainment. “Animation Domination enjoys one of television’s most loyal followings, with its cultural influence reaching far beyond the linear world and deep into the digital universe. With Andy at the helm, the Anidom Beyond Show will even further extend our brand’s legacy by introducing it to a new legion of fans in a fun and innovative way.”

“Fans of Animation Domination are incredibly engaged with every aspect of each show and Caffeine gives them a way to engage in a new, interactive format,” said Ben Keighran, Caffeine’s founder and CEO. “On the Anidom Beyond Show fans can hang out with their friends, learn about behind the scenes details, and ask Andy and his guests the questions that they’ve always wanted to ask but had never been able to.”

The Anidom Beyond Show will be co-produced remotely by Caffeine Studios and Fox Entertainment, with Caffeine overseeing physical production of the series. It will be exclusively available on Caffeine for 24 hours, after which it will be posted on Fox Now and Fox.com.