Forrest Compton Dies Of COVID-19: ‘The Edge Of Night’, ‘Gomer Pyle’ Actor Was 94

Forrest Compton, who is known for his role in the long-running soap opera The Edge of Night died on Sunday after complications with COVID-19. He was 94.

According to the Shelter Island Reporter, close friends of Compton confirmed his death.

Compton was born on September 15, 1925, in Reading, Pennsylvania. He served with the 103rd Infantry Division in France during World War II and then went on to enroll in Swarthmore College where he studied pre-law and Political Science before shifting gears to English. He then started to act in school theater productions before he graduated and made his way to study acting at the Yale Drama School alongside his classmate, actor Paul Newman.

In addition to portraying district attorney Mike Karr on The Edge of Night, Compton appeared on the CBS series Gomer Pyle: USMC alongside Jim Nabors and Frank Sutton as the no-nonsense Lieutenant Colonel Edward Gray.

He went on to appear in popular soap operas As the World Turns, One Lie to Live and All My Children. He recurred on the NBC series The Troubleshooters and was appeared alongside Christopher Walken in the 1991 film McBain.

His other TV credits include The Twilight Zone, That Girl, My Three Sons, 77 Sunset Strip, Mayberry RFD, Mannix, Hogan’s Heroes among others.