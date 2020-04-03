Former CBS CEO Joseph Ianniello Earned $125M For 2019

Proxy season is upon us as ViacomCBS said Friday that former CBS CEO Joe Ianniello earned $125 million for 2019, according to its annual filing with the SEC. He left the newly merged company in January.

The figure includes $84 million for changes in his employment agreements with the company last April and December.

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish earned $8.4 million. That included a base salary of $230,769, a bonus of $3.1 million and stock awards totalling close to $5 million. His annual target compensation – which can change – going forward is about $31.5 million, including $3.1 million in base salary, a $12.4 million bonus and stock grants worth $16 million.

Ianiello’s base salary was $2.8 million and compensation included stock awards for $37 million and “other” compensation of $84 million. For 2018, he earned $27.4 million. He became acting then chairman-CEO of CBS after Les Moonves left in September of 2018.

The $84 million reps additional payments to Ianniello in connection with a one-time signing bonus in April of 2019, when he became CBS CEO (no longer acting) and a termination payment agreement in his contract from December, when he was named CEO of CBS Entertainment within the merged company. He left the next month when ViacomCBS hired George Cheeks for the job.

The proxy statement was filed ahead of the annual meeting of shareholders to be held in May, which ViacomCBS said will be may become a virtual event given uncertainties created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The filing lists the salaries of the top five highest paid executive officers of a company. Viacom’s situation was complicated since it only became a single entity in December so it listed two sets of executives.

At ViacomCBS other executive officers listed were CFO Christina Spade ($9.4 million), Richard Jones, EVP and general tax counsel ($3.2 million) and Nancy Phillips, EVP and chief people officer ($3.1 million).