Fork Films Adds Jess Kwan & Kat Vecchio To Leadership Posts

Abigail Disney-led Fork Films has named Jess Kwan the Chief Operating Officer and promoted Kat Vecchio to Chief Creative Officer. The two positions will work with Disney to set overall strategic and organizational goals for the company. Both roles will oversee new and current projects, support their distribution and impact campaigns and supervise all organizational aspects of the company.

Kwan will lead Fork’s business strategy which includes exploring new potential business, greenlighting projects and consulting on distribution and financing strategies. Kwan has been in the industry for over 10 years having previously worked at Evamere Entertainment and Focus Features. Most recently, Kwan served as VP at Archer Gray where she worked on documentaries such as TransMilitary and A Taste of Sky.

Vecchio, who has been with Fork since 2010 and its Director of Grantmaking since 2013, will oversee the nonfiction production company’s creative work, working across departments to guide the development and release of new projects in all media. She will also develop and oversee strategic fundraising, awards qualification and communication strategy.

“I am thrilled to be able to work with these two brilliant and creative women to amplify the work being done by our talented team at Fork Films,” said Disney. “Their dedication and drive will help support many projects through this trying time and help our artists bring their stories to life for audiences to find both solace and hope.”