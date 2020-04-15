‘For Sama’, ‘The Edge Of Democracy’ Filmmakers To Take Part In Online Screenings For #StayHomeWatchTogether Campaign

The directors of two of this year’s Oscar-nominated documentaries are among a group of filmmakers to sign up for #StayHomeWatchTogether, a two-week program of online screenings, Q&As and discussions aiming to highlight global issues.

Running April 14 through April 30, the films will be available through a selection of TVOD services, with scheduled Q&As broadcast after the movie through crowdcast.

The initiative comes from UK orgs Together Films, Violet Films and Blue Shift Education. It kicked off last night with a screening of Alexander A. Mora’s short The Nightcrawlers, followed by a virtual Q&A with the director.

Upcoming films include For Sama and The Edge Of Democracy, which were both Oscar nominated this year, as well as Haifaa Al-Mansour’s The Perfect Candidate, which is tonight. Each movie has been selected for having impactful subject matter.

“As impact producers, we are always thinking about reaching audiences and giving people the ability to take action after watching our films. #StayHomeWatchTogether offers individuals the opportunity to use their time in lockdown to stay connected to the issues they care about and engage in driving change at a time that, more than ever, calls for collective action,” said Mariana Ribeiro, an impact producer who worked on The Edge Of Democracy and The Nightcrawlers.

“Impact distribution campaigns rely on the strength and conviction of passionate communities who screen our films to create change. Whether highlighting human rights abuses, climate change solutions or mental health support, the collective viewing experience, and the space for dialogue is crucial. We are proud to be supporting this initiative to provide a virtual platform for important stories to engage audiences at this time,” added Sarah Mosses, Founder & CEO at Together Films.