Focus Features Launches ‘Movie Mondays’ With Livestreams Of ‘Gosford Park’, ‘Moonrise Kingdom’, ‘Mallrats’ And ‘My Summer Of Love’

Focus Features is bringing a collection of its classics to your home. Starting April 6, the studio will switch their current “Focus Fridays” livestream program to “Focus Movie Mondays”.

Throughout April, Focus Features will livestream a film for free exclusively on their Facebook page every Monday starting with Academy Award-winning Gosford Park on April 6. Each livestream will give people the opportunity to enjoy these classics from the comfort of their own home and include a link to donate to the Entertainment Industry Foundation’s COVID 19 Response Fund.

The program originally launched in 2017 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Focus Features by livestreaming classic films during the summer. Past titles have included The Kids Are All Right, Pride & Prejudice, The Constant Gardner and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Films featured during the newly launched “Focus Movie Mondays” will include Q&As or a watch party with the filmmakers. Questions for the filmmakers will be taken beforehand and answered during the livestream. Read the full schedule below.

Gosford Park, April 6, 5pm PST/8pm EST – Questions will be collected April 2 for Julian Fellowes

Moonrise Kingdom, April 13 at 5pm PST/8pm EST -Questions will be collected April 7 for Wes Anderson

Mallrats, April 20 at 5pm PST/8pm EST – The screening will include a Watch Party with Kevin Smith

My Summer of Love, April 27 at 5pm PST/8pm EST