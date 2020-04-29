Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Partial Reopening; Movie Theaters To Remain Closed

The governor of the country’s third most populous state detailed his “Safe. Smart. Step-By-Step” plan for reopening in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting May 4, Florida restaurants with outdoor seating can begin serving again at about 25% capacity. Golf courses, community pools and retail stores can reopen as well.

But Governor Ron DeSantis said that movie theaters would remain closed, even with social distancing in effect. “You are much better off being outdoors,” he said.

That decision is unlikely to spark much pushback from theater owners.

Even though movie theaters were included in the first round of re-openings in Georgia, they are not rushing to start operations. The National Association of Theater Owners issued a statement on April 22, underscoring that “while some states and localities are beginning to authorize the opening of movie theaters under certain conditions…many theaters will not be able to feasibly open.”

Some exhibitors told Deadline at the time that they’d likely program catalog titles in Georgia initially.

DeSantis’s plan did not apply to Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, which have been hard hit by the virus. Businesses there will remain closed and will begin a similar phased reopening when conditions there are safer.