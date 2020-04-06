‘Fleabag’: Live Performance Of Phoebe Waller-Bridge Comedy To Be Released For COVID-19 Charities; Amazon Among Those To Stream

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s live theater performance of Fleabag is being released online to support a slew of COVID-19 charities.

The show, which was recorded at London’s Wyndham’s Theatre in 2019, will initially be available to stream in the UK and Ireland via Soho Theatre’s On Demand streaming site from today, Monday April 6. It will then be expanded to the U.S. via Amazon Prime Video as well as in Australia, New Zealand and Canada from Friday April 10.

The fees from the show, which will cost £4 ($5), will be distributed to charities including The National Emergencies Trust, NHS Charities Together and Acting For Others, as well as the newly launched Fleabag Support Fund, which will distribute grants of £2,500 to freelancers working in the UK theatre industry affected by the crisis. Fundraising support has already started with £356,000 collected from a substantial donation from Phoebe Waller-Bridge and further donations from TodayTix and an anonymous donor. A U.S. charity will be revealed later this week.

The show, which was produced by DryWrite, Soho Theatre and Annapurna Theatre and directed by Vicky Jones, was initially a one-woman show by Waller-Bridge before moving to television, via BBC Three and Amazon, before the star took it back to the theater.

Waller-Bridge said, “I hope this filmed performance of Fleabag can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times. Thank you to all our partners and to the creative team who have waived their royalties from this production to raise money for such vital causes in this unbelievably challenging situation. All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate. Now go get into bed with Fleabag. It’s for charity.”