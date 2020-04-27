Film Piracy Spikes During Coronavirus; Uber Launches Cinema Food Delivery; Directors UK Chief Retires – Global Briefs

A report from, MUSO, the London-based data company focused on digital piracy, claims that there has been a huge spike in film piracy during the coronavirus pandemic. The numbers highlight that there was a large uptick in visits to online film piracy sites when comparing the final seven days of February and the final seven days March in 2020. The territory with the biggest increase was Italy (66%), followed by India (63%) and Spain (50%). Select other countries include the U.S. (41% increase), the UK (43%) and France (41%). The total number of visits in the U.S. during March 2020 was 1,082,933,014.

Taxi app Uber is partnering with UK exhibitor Curzon to launch a cinema food delivery initiative that the companies say will allow people to replicate the moviegoing experience in their living rooms. Available through the Uber Eats app during the lockdown, people will be able to order a ‘home cinema bundle’ including popcorn, snacks, a gourmet hot dog and a negroni slushie. The novelty item also includes a cup holder cushion, a sign warning people to turn off their phones, and a 50% off voucher for Curzon Home Cinema.

Directors UK CEO Andrew Chowns is retiring this week after 10 years at the helm of the organization which reps UK filmmakers. During his tenure, membership has grown from 4,000 to 7,500. It offers services from legal support to training and career development opportunities. Chowns has championed pay increases for freelance directors and lobbied in Europe to update copyright legislation for the digital age, as well as leading negotiations with SVODs and digital platforms to ensure that directors receive appropriate compensation. Andy Harrower will step into the position on May 4.