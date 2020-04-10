Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman Throw Poker Hands To Raise Funds For Feeding America

Here’s a novel way that a group of Hollywood folks will engage in to help in the coronavirus pandemic. All In For America’s Charity is a stay-at-home poker tournament slated for Saturday, with all proceeds going to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the U.S. that provides meals to over 40 million people a year.

Already, $1.2 million has been raised, and the game is open to 75 people, but even observers will get to interact with some high-level card players with Hollywood pedigree. Participants and organizers of that first game include Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, Adam Sandler, Jason Bateman, Tobey MaGuire, Adam Levine, Bryan Cranston, Sarah Silverman, Jon Hamm, Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Cheryl Hines, Matt Damon, Doyle Brunson and many other poker stars.

On livestream, fans will be able to talk smack to these card players, and so, for instance, you could engage Affleck, Damon and Brady in a conversation about those two Super Bowls the Patriots played against the New York Football Giants. Won’t they love that, and it alone should be worth a donation, which observers will be able to do.

The game of the night will be Texas hold ’em, which is: Two cards, known as hole cards, are dealt face down to each player, and then five community cards are dealt face up in three stages. The stages consist of a series of three cards, later an additional single card, and a final card. 1 million starting chips and 1,000 / 2,000 blinds with 200 ante. Each level has 6 minutes and 20 levels of late registration. The game will be hosted by two professional poker commentators, Justin Kelly and Michael Loncar, and it all gets underway at 11 a.m. PT Saturday. Those who want to take part can do so online through Twitch.

Affleck just tweeted the news.