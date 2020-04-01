‘FBI’ Season Finale Hits Season High In Viewers; ‘NCIS’ Tops Tuesday Ratings

CBS topped Tuesday with its crime dramas dominating viewership in primetime, highlighted by the biggest audience to watch NCIS in two years and the season finale of FBI, which hit a series high in viewers.

NCIS led the charge, holding steady with last week and earning a 1.3 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 13.43 million viewers. The momentum kept going for FBI (1.2, 10.81M), a crossover with its Dick Wolf stablemate Chicago P.D. that ended up serving as the finale due to the coronavirus pandemic shuttering production on its final episodes. The show ticked up a tenth in the demo.

CBS wrapped its night with FBI: Most Wanted (0.9, 8.18M), which slipped in the demo after last week’s crossover event. The network won the night overall in both metrics.

Elsewhere in primetime it was fairly quiet. NBC aired a Coronavirus Pandemic news special (0.6, 3.56M), while ABC’s freshman drama For Life (0.6, 2.38M) capped a night of reruns at the network, holding steady in the demo.

On Fox, Empire (0.6, 2.59M), which recently announced its is cutting its final season short due to the COVID-19 shutdown, dipped a tenth from last week.

