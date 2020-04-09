Fangoria Sets Virtual Theatrical Premiere For Horror-Comedy ‘Porno’

EXCLUSIVE: After the theatrical release off its horror-comedy Porno was cancelled due to coronavirus theater closures, horror brand Fangoria is attempting to re-create some form of that experience by setting a ‘virtual premiere’ for tomorrow (April 10).

From 12:00 AM, screenings will be hosted online where viewers can select a movie theater they want to support, and then purchase online tickets via Vimeo. Tickets are $12 a piece and will last for 48 hours after purchase, the window will run until May 1 before the movie heads onto VOD May 8.

Participating theaters include Gateway Film Center (Columbus, OH), FilmBar (Phoenix, AZ), The Frida Cinema (Santa Ana, CA), PFS at The Roxy (Philadelphia, PA), Screenland Armour (Kansas City, MO), and 23 Alamo Drafthouse markets.

“We’re excited to have found a way to both support some of our favorite theaters through this difficult time and also provide a brand new theatrical and independent film experience to US audiences,” Fangoria’s VP of Acquisitions & Distribution Brandon Hill reports. He adds, “Porno has just the right ingredients for folks in need of something entertaining, wild, and fun during these very serious times.”

Porno premiered at SXSW last year. It follows a group of seemingly wholesome young movie theatre employees who are tempted and terrorized by a sex demon.