Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel & Stephen Colbert To Host COVID-19 TV Event Special; NBC, ABC & CBS Among Broadcasters To Air

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert are to host a major television event to help end COVID-19 airing across NBC, ABC and CBS as well as a number of international networks.

The trio will front One World: Together at Home featuring a slew of A-list stars on Saturday April 18 between 8pm and 10pm. The event, which is curated by Lady Gaga, has been put together by social action platform Global Citizen and the World Health Organization.

It builds on a series of live online concerts, organized by Global Citizen, where stars such as OneRepublic, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and John Legend have performed at home.

The global entertainment special will celebrate the efforts of community health workers and promote the fight to end the global pandemic. It will feature multimillion-dollar pledges to the WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund.

Related Story Joe Biden: Democratic National Convention May Have To Be "Virtual" Event

It will feature appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Stevie Wonder and friends of Sesame Street.

It will be produced by The Voice and Songland exec producer Audrey Morrissey and her production company Live Animals in partnership with Global Citizen.

In addition to NBC, ABC and CBS, it will air on BBC One as well as Disney, NBC and Viacom stations around the world. The full list of broadcasters includes Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBCSN, NBC News, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, Syfy, USA, ABC News, ABC News Live, Freeform, Nat Geo, Channel 5 in the UK, Network Ten in Australia, and Telefe in Argentina, BET and MTV globally across more than 180 countries, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 in the US as well as Bell Media platforms in Canada, MultiChoice, and Ireland’s RTE.

It will also stream online via a number of platforms including China’s Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

Money raised will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, run by the UN Foundation, to support and equip healthcare workers around the world, and to local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those that need it most.