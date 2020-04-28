Former Child Stars From ‘The Facts Of Life’, ‘Love Boat’ & Original ‘One Day At A Time’ Gather For ‘Stars In The House’

The Facts of Life‘s Mindy Cohn, The Love Boat‘s Jill Whelan and, from the original One Day At A Time, Mackenzie Phillips and Glenn Scarpelli will visit Stars In The House this Thursday, the latest guests to join the online livestream series benefiting The Actors Fund’s COVID-19 efforts.

“Seth and I grew up obsessed with these child stars and their iconic TV classics – One Day at a Time, The Facts of Life, and The Love Boat,” said James Wesley, who cohosts the series with Seth Rudetsky. “We know so many other people watched these shows when they were first on…and there is a whole new generation who watches them now. ‘Comfort TV’ brings such happiness and that’s a feeling we need now more than ever.”

The special “Throwback Thursday” episode airs Thursday, April 30, 8 p.m. ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com. The guests will share childhood memories and behind-the-scenes anecdotes from their respective shows, and answer viewer questions in real time.

Phillips and Scarpelli played, respectively, Julie Cooper and Alex Handris on One Day At A Time, Cohn played Natalie Green on The Facts of Life, and Whelan was Vicki Stubing on The Love Boat.

Stars In The House, which raises funds to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, has recently welcomed such guests as Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Jeremy Jordan, Judith Light, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Patrick Wilson, Annette Bening, and the casts of Frasier, Glee, Desperate Housewives, SCTV, Difficult People and Taxi, among others.

Stars In The House airs new episodes daily at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.