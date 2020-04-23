Facebook Partners With CNN International For ‘Stories Of Ramadan’ Series

is teaming with CNN International for a 10-part series on how people are observing Ramadan during the global coronavirus pandemic.

CNN will make Together Apart: Stories Of Ramadan for Facebook Watch in EMEA, with each five-minute episode themed around issues including family, community and hope. Stories will be told through interviews, first-hand accounts and user-generated content.

The series will launch on Sunday and will continue throughout the duration of the four-week religious festival, which begins on Thursday evening. CNN International will host the videos on its Facebook page, while they will also be discoverable on Facebook Watch using the #RamadanTogether hashtag.

The CNN collaboration is one of nine Ramadan content partnerships Facebook has committed to over the coming weeks. Entertainment platforms 7AWI, Shoof, Charisma Group and Roya TV are also creating content for Facebook, as well as influencers such as Nas Daily.

“With the world going through such a difficult time, and family and friends unable to come together in person, now more than ever it is so important that we create opportunities for connection on our platforms,” said Louise Holmes, Facebook’s director of media partnerships in EMEA. “In recognition of these new realities, we have collaborated with partners around the world in order to shine a light on communities who are using their voices virtually this year, to represent the diverse ways of how Ramadan is experienced.”