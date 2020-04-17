Facebook Canceling All Events With 50 Or More Attendees Until June 2021; Zuckerberg Encourages Working From Home

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company will hold no real-life meetups for more than a year, and has encouraged his staff to continue working from home during the pandemic.

Zuckerberg posted today that all planned Facebook physical events with 50 or more attendees were canceled until June 2021, but that some virtual events would be possible.

“As we start to think about what it will look like to re-open society, I wanted to provide an update on how we’re planning for our teams at Facebook,” Zuckerberg wrote. “The summary is: we’re slowing our plans to return to the office in order to prioritize helping the rest of our community and local economy to get back up and running first.”

Facebook headquarters is in Menlo Park, Calif. The company has had a stay-home order in place since March 19. California has barred reopening until widespread testing is available across the state, along with a tracking system. President Trump’s coronavirus task force has left it up to state governors to determine the safest path forward on reopenings.

Zuckerberg said that only essential employees, such as the “small percent of our critical employees who can’t work remotely, like content reviewers working on counter-terrorism or suicide and self-harm prevention, and engineers working on complex hardware,” are to work from home.