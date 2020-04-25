Face Masks Become Branding Opportunity And Charity Endeavor For Universal Music

They’re not only mandatory. They’re stylish.

Customized face masks are emerging as a hot new fashion trend, as brands realize that everyone is now mandated to wear a canvas around their mouth and nose when they head out in public, and may have to do so for a while.

On Friday, Universal Music Group artists Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and The Rolling Stones debuted reusable cloth face masks as part of the company’s “We’ve Got You Covered” initiative.

The masks sell for $15 and all net proceeds benefit MusiCares, the charity which supports the music community in tough times, including the current pandemic.

Grande has a single tear drop as a salute to her song, No Tears Left to Cry, while Eilish her her “Blohsh” logo in neon green. The Stones masks have the famous lips and tongue logo.