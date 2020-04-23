ESPN’s Todd McShay Will Miss NFL Draft Coverage Due To Coronavirus

ESPN analyst Todd McShay said Thursday that he won’t be taking part in the network’s coverage of the 2020 NFL draft because he is recovering from coronavirus.

“For now, I just want to say I miss you all — my teammates at ESPN who have been incredibly supportive, my friends in the league, and the fans who have made the Draft what it is today,” McShay wrote on Twitter.

“I also want to assure you I’ll be back, thanks to the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders. You are truly our nation’s heroes. In the meantime, I’ll be watching and I hope you will be too. I also hope [Trey] Wingo and crew will help me out and do their part to keep [Mel] Kiper in line!”

This will be McShay’s first time missing ESPN’s NFL draft coverage since joining the network in 2006. He was scheduled to be part of the ABC broadcast this year.

“ESPN’s top priority is the health and safety of our employees. While Todd won’t appear on our NFL Draft telecasts this weekend, we will be thinking of him throughout the event and doing our very best to make him proud,” Seth Markman, ESPN’s vice president, production, said in a statement as reported on the network’s website. “Todd is a widely respected member of the ESPN family, and he has our continued well wishes and unwavering support.”

The NFL Draft begins tonight at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT with two separate broadcasts, one on ABC and a second that will be simulcast on ESPN and the NFL Network. Both will originate from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut. Draft coverage also will be available on ESPN Deportes and the networks’ respective online platforms.