‘E!’s People’s Choice Awards’ Gets Airdate

E! has scheduled its 2020 People’s Choice Awards to air from 9-11 PM Sunday, November 15.

The ceremony, which celebrates the year’s best in movies, TV, music and pop culture, will be broadcast from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and air in over 160 countries.

E! says this year’s telecast “will celebrate an unprecedented year in pop culture and bring together the entertainment community, its fans and honor the everyday heroes who’ve inspired us throughout the year.”

Last year’s E! People’s Choice Awards telecast was a strong ratings driver for the network, up 4% versus the previous year and averaging 974,000 total viewers. Among P18-48, it drew 402,000 viewers, up 17% from the prior year. The show reached over 4.6 million total viewers and 1.8 million P18-49 across the cable networks of NBCUniversal, including E!, Bravo, Syfy and USA Network. It also ranked as the #1 most social telecast of the night across all of television with 5.9 million social interactions across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, according to Nielsen Social.

Last year’s icon award recipients were Jennifer Aniston, Gwen Stefani and P!NK and show featured musical performances by Kelsea Ballerini and Alessia Cara, among others.



E! People’s Choice Awards is produced by Den of Thieves.