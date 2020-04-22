‘Empire’ Ends Run On High, CBS’ Prince Tribute Goes Crazy To Top Tuesday Ratings

It was all about the music — in Empire‘s case, a music dynasty — on Tuesday night in primetime. Fox aired its quasi-series finale of Empire, which wrapped on a high note earning a 0.8 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 2.94 million viewers. It may not have been the exact finale envisioned for the musical drama from Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, but with the best numbers in the demo since mid-October, it was an upbeat way to end its six-season run.

Over at CBS, it rained purple with Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince (1.0, 6.49M). The special, which was shot in January, honored the iconic musician who died four years ago to the day. Hosted by Maya Rudolph, the two-hour special featured performances by Sheila E., Morris Day and the Time, The Revolution, H.E.R., Miguel, St. Vincent and others. It was the night’s top-rated show, and second in viewers behind an NCIS encore on CBS.

Elsewhere, ABC’s For Life (0.4, 2.17M) dipped to a series low in the demo with its latest fresh episode, while The Flash (0.4, 1.12M) and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.2, 665,000) returned to the CW on par with their most recent episodes.

NBC aired all repeats.