Emmys: Sports, News & Doc Ceremonies Will Go Virtual In 2020, Joining Daytime Show

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has canceled all in-person awards shows for the rest of the year, replacing them with virtual ceremonies.

NATAS had previously determined that the Daytime Emmy Awards would proceed without in-person ceremonies but had continued to plan for Sports, News & Documentary, and Technology & Engineering events. The decision has now been made that all ceremonies will be held remotely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The news today comes after NATAS held its regional NY Emmy Awards on Saturday via a virtual ceremony, which acted in part as a trial run for the other shows in the 2019-2020 awards cycle.

“While it appears unlikely that officials would even permit these large-crowd events to be held this year, it is also clear that there will be a lag of time between being permitted to have an event and being able to provide an environment in which all attendees feel safe and comfortable attending it,” said NATAS President & CEO Adam Sharp. “Ultimately, a single person-to-person transmission resulting in serious infection would be devastating evidence of mistaken judgment in proceeding.”

Related Story Emmys: ABC Aiming At Ratings Turnaround, Would Consider Host For 2020 Ceremony

Program dates and times will be determined following upcoming nomination announcements for the Daytime Emmys in May and the News & Documentary Emmys this summer.

The Technology & Engineering ceremony had originally been scheduled for April 19 in Las Vegas, and had been postponed until October; the Sports Emmys had been scheduled for April 28 in New York but postponed to fall; the Daytime Emmys had been scheduled for June 12-14 in Pasadena but postponed to fall; and the News & Documentary Emmys had been scheduled for September in New York.

The Primetime Emmy Awards and Primetime Creative Arts Emmys, produced by NATAS’ sister organization The Television Academy, are not affected by today’s announcement. They both remain on track for September.