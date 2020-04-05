Elton John Launches $1 Million Coronavirus Emergency Fund To Protect People With HIV

Elton John is stepping up once again in the battle against coronavirus.

The Rocket Man singer announced Saturday that his Elton John Aids Foundation has launched a $1 million COVID-19 emergency fund to protect individuals with HIV.

“For almost 30 years my foundation has prioritized the most vulnerable people to HIV, to end the AIDS epidemic and we’re committed to this during the COVID-19 crisis too,” John said in a video posted on Twitter.

He noted that “distributing medicine, testing and preventive treatment is not as simple as it was a few weeks ago,” and the emergency fund is meant to help.

“Our new COVID-19 emergency fund will help frontline partners to prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities,” he explained. “We’re with you, we’re thinking of you, we will not leave anyone behind.” Additional details on the fund can be found here.

Today, I’m proud to announce that my Foundation @EJAF is launching a $1million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalised communities around the world. pic.twitter.com/g4wh9dnd3d — Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 4, 2020

Earlier this week, John hosted a coronavirus relief concert called Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America.

The star-studded March 29 event featured Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys performing from their homes. Other performers included Tim McGraw, the Backstreet Boys, Sam Smith, Dave Grohl, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

The event raised more than $10 million for the fight against coronavirus.