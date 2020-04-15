Elizabeth Warren Endorses Joe Biden: “Empathy Matters”

Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden in his 2020 presidential bid, the latest in a string of announcements this week for the Democrats’ presumptive nominee.

“Empathy matters,” Warren said in a video posted on Wednesday. “And in this moment of crisis, it is more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good effective government.”

Bernie Sanders endorsed Biden on Monday, in a video conversation between the two, while former President Barack Obama announced his backing in a web video posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

Warren dropped out of the presidential race on March 5, after a poor performance on Super Tuesday. But in the competitive primaries to come in the following weeks. she declined to endorse Biden or Sanders, who was still in the race.

Like Sanders, Warren has disagreements with Biden on issues such as universal health care coverage.

But in her video, Warren suggested that Biden was willing to be swayed on some issues. She said that he has “shown throughout this campaign that when you come up with new facts or a good argument, he’s not too afraid or too proud to be persuaded.”

Biden and Warren sparred at moments during the campaign. Warren, who shunned high-dollar fundraising events, criticized Biden for doing so. In October, Biden called her Medicare for All proposal “vague,” because it did not spell out whether middle class taxes would be raised to fund it.

She recalled that Biden, as Vice President in 2013, swore her in as a U.S. Senator and told her, “You gave me hell! And you’re going to do a great job.”

“That’s the thing about Joe. He wants you in the fight with him,” Warren said.