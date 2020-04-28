Dylan Sprouse Teams With Heavy Metal & DIGA Studios On Comic Book Series

Dylan Sprouse has teamed with sci-fi and fantasy magazine Heavy Metal and Allyance Media Group’s DIGA Studios to bring his self-written comic book series to the page. The project is the first collaboration under DIGA Studios and Heavy Metal’s recently announced partnership, which aims to bring Heavy Metal content to film, television, podcasts and more.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum Sprouse wrote and developed the as-yet-untitled comic book series over the past four years. It is described as “a deeply personal tale, drawn from his profound Viking enthusiasm and Norse Pagan affinity” and will fall under the Heavy Metal umbrella. Sprouse will executive produce the project.

Per producers, the project will initially be published as a comic book series, but DIGA’s goal is to eventually take it off the page and onto the screen and beyond.

Sprouse first shared the project with DIGA Studios, who brought it to the attention of Heavy Metal.

“I have always been a huge gaming and comic book fan, and this project has provided me with such a creative outlet that has developed into a true passion,” says Sprouse, who has a background in video game design, poetry, and studio design. “The story is close to my heart, inspired by my past experiences and the bedtime sagas my Scandinavian American grandmother used to read me.”

As an actor, Sprouse starred as Zack Martin on Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and its spinoff, The Suite Life on Deck.

Sprouse is repped by UTA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management. The partnership deal was negotiated by Tommy Coriale for DIGA Studios, Matthew Medney for Heavy Metal, Jonathan Ehrlich from Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, and David Markman from DLA Piper.