Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Titan Games’ Competition Series Gets Season 2 Premiere Date On NBC

NBC’s hit athletic competition series The Titan Games is returning for its second season on Monday, May 25, the network said today. Hosted and executive produced by Dwayne Johnson, The Titan Games will premiere with a two-hour episode beginning at 8 PM ET/PT on May 25. Beginning June 1, the series will begin airing in its regularly scheduled 8-9 PM timeslot.

The Titan Games was fortunate to have all season 2 episodes in the can prior to the coronavirus-related production shutdowns in mid-March. NBC’s other major summer athletic competition show, American Ninja Warrior, was forced to halt production and its status remains in limbo.

The Titan Games offers everyday people a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in epic head-to-head challenges designed by Johnson to test the mind, body and heart. This season, everyday heroes, including doctors, nurses, veterans and teachers will compete against soon-to-be-announced world-class professional athletes in the Titan arena. Winners advance to the ultimate challenge of Mt. Olympus, the consummate athletic test of speed, strength, agility and endurance.

In its first season, The Titan Games scored a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 with 6.0 million viewers overall in Live+Seven Day Nielsens. Its Jan. 3, 2019 premiere has grown to a 3.8 rating in 18-49 and 10.5 million viewers with all digital and linear delayed viewing to date. Through the season, The Titan Games reached a total of more than 48 million viewers.

The Titan Games is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Seven Bucks Productions. Dwayne Johnson, Arthur Smith, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, David Friedman, and Anthony Storm will serve as executive producers for the series.