Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae Team On Backyard Wrestling Series For HBO

HBO has put in development Tre Cnt (aka Tre Count), a half-hour series about backyard wrestling, from writer Mohamad El Masri (Here and Now), Ballers alum Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions and Insecure‘s Issa Rae and her Issa Rae Productions.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Created by El Masri, Tre Cnt centers around working-class family, neighbors, and friends in Houston’s Third Ward (The Tre) who come together – pooling their talents, resources, savvy, and dreams – to build a unique hip-hop centric backyard-wrestling empire from nothing. They all orbit around Cassius Jones (20s), a dock worker and struggling pro-wrestler, who uses inherited life-insurance money for start-up cash, and the deed to a shotgun house from his grandfather to start his American dream.

El Masri executive produces with Johnson, Garcia and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions, Rae and Montrel McKay for Issa Rae Productions and Dave Becky, Tom Lassally, Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment. Judah Miller executive produces and serves as showrunner.

El Masri is a Supervising Producer on Brie Larson’s upcoming CIA thriller series for Apple, was a writer on Here and Now for HBO, and has developed original projects with AMC and BBC America.

Emmy-nominated Rae created and stars in the hit HBO show, Insecure. Johnson and Garcia executive produced the HBO series Ballers, on which Johnson also starred.

Variety was first to report the project.