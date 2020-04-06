Duran Duran’s John Taylor Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis, Recovery: “We Can And Will Beat This Thing”

John Taylor of Duran Duran performs during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, in Del Mar, Calif

Duran Duran bassist John Taylor on Sunday revealed that he has recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive “three weeks ago”.

“Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old – I like to think I am – or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19. But after a week or so of what I would describe as a ‘Turbo-charged Flu’, I came out of it feeling okay,” Taylor wrote on Duran Duran’s social media pages.

Taylor admitted that he decided to make his diagnosis public after “giving some thought to it” to give people hope amid the “enormous amount of fear generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified.”

“I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer,” Taylor wrote. “And we can and will beat this thing.”

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world reached 1.27 million on Sunday, with over 69,000 deaths.

“My heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain,” Taylor wrote.

He joins fellow musician Pink who on Friday revealed that she and her young son also had recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus.