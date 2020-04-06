‘Duncanville’ Animated Series Renewed For Season 2 By Fox

Fox has ordered a second season of its animated family comedy Duncanville for 2021-2022. The series hails from Amy Poehler and her Paper Kite Productions, The Simpsons veteran Mike Scully and his wife, former Simpsons writer-producer Julie Scully, 20th Century Fox TV and Universal TV.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Duncanville joins fellow Fox freshman animated series Bless the Harts, which also has already been renewed for a second season.

The network has been ramping up its animated portfolio over the past two years and currently has five series on the air, veterans The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers, and newcomers Bless the Harts and Duncanville, with two more, Housebroken and The Great North, set to join the lineup next season. Animation is one film/TV area that is still going during the pandemic-related Hollywood shutdown, with production done remotely, so work can be done on current seasons as well orders for next season.

“Duncanville is another great addition to our Sunday Animation Domination block,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, Fox Entertainment. “Amy, Mike and Julie have been fantastic partners, as have the teams at 20th and Universal Television. Our thanks also go out to the entire voice cast, including Ty, Riki, Betsy, Yassir, Zach, Joy, Rashida and Wiz. Duncan may be an average teen. However, the show is anything but, and we can’t wait for a brand-new season of Harris family adventures.”

Duncanville has been a soft linear performer, with its Live+Same day rating deliveries among the lowest for a Fox series this season, but it has done well on digital. Season-to-date, Duncanville averages 2.3 million multiplatform viewers and is Fox’s most-streamed new comedy this season, Its premiere is Fox’s most-streamed animated debut on record (7-day average).

The series follows a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy, voiced by Poehler, with a rich fantasy life, and the people in his world. Duncan can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls…but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister. He’s not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he’s never anything less than amazing. Poehler also voices Duncan’s mother, Annie, and Ty Burrell voices Duncan’s father, Jack. Featured voices also include Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry, as well as guest voices Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa and Joy Osmanski.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Universal Television and Fox Entertainment, Duncanville was co-created by the Scullys and Poehler, through her Paper Kite Productions, who executive-produce with Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment. Duncanville is animated by Fox-owned Bento Box Entertainment (Bob’s Burgers).