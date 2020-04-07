Dr. Drew Pinsky Sorry For Coronavirus Comments After Gotcha Mashup Video Circulates

Dr. Drew Pinsky has apologized for remarks he made weeks ago in which he labeled the coronavirus outbreak “a press-induced panic” during a TV interview and other comments comparing the virus to the flu.

In a video posted on social media (watch it above), the veteran TV and radio personality said: “My early comments about erquating coronavirus and influenza were wrong. They were incorrect. I was part of a chorus that was saying that, and we were wrong. An dI want to apologize for that.”

Pinsky’s apologize came days after a video began making the rounds on social media that mashed up his more recent comments about COVID-19 (“We predicted from the beginning that this was gonna be worse than the flu”) with things he said in February and March on his web show and podcast (“Way less serious than influenza — that should be the headline”).

Pinsky noted that, while his appearances in the clip weren’t edited so as to be out of context, he did direct his audience to follow the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force who has become a national figure as the outbreak intensified.

‘SNL’s Michael Che Says He Lost His Grandmother To Coronavirus: “I’m Obviously Hurt And Angry”