Dr. Anthony Fauci On Brad Pitt ‘Saturday Night Live’ Impersonation: “I Think He Did Great”

It was during a TV interview earlier this month when Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked who he would want to play him on Saturday Night Live and jokingly said, Brad Pitt. In another TV interview on Monday, two days after Pitt portrayed the Infectious disease specialist on NBC’s SNL, he was asked how he thought the Oscar winner did.

“I think he did great,” Fauci said at the end of an interview about the COVID-19 epidemic with Un Nuevo Dia on NBC sibling Telemundo. “I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job.”

At the end of the skit, Pitt removed his wig and glasses, breaking character to thank Fauci, first responders and medical professionals for their tireless work during the pandemic.

‘I think he showed that he is really a class guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers,” Fauci said. “So, not only is he a really great actor but he is actually a classy person.”

The sketch was built on the premise of Pitt’s Fauci trying to clarify some of President Donald Trump’s comments during rallies and the daily White House coronavirus task force briefings.

SNL‘s Fauci was pretty blunt in his response to some of Trump’s controversial statements, prompting the Un Nuevo Dia reporter to note that Pitt played “a very candid version of yourself” and ask the real Dr. Fauci, “Have any of the things he said on Saturday actually crossed your mind”?

Fauci was as pretty much as frank as his impersonation. “Everything he said on SNL is what’s going on,” the White House task force member said. “He did a pretty good job of putting everything together.”

Here is a video, with Fauci dubbed in Spanish. the SNL portion starts around the 4’20” mark.