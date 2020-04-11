Click to Skip Ad
Dr. Anthony Fauci Names Who Should Play Him On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health Anthony Fauci, center, with Vice President Mike Pence and White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, speaks to reporters during a coronavirus briefing in the Brady press briefing room of the White House, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) AP Images

White House infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has a dream candidate if Saturday Night Live decides to portray him in a sketch when it returns this weekend.

Fauci was appearing on CNN’s New Day when he was pressed as to who he’d like to be the faux Fauci. He hedged at first, saying he didn’t want anyone, but when Alisyn Camerota pressed him, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases faced a difficult choice.

To ease his path, Camerota suggested Ben Stiller or Brad Pitt.

“Oh, Brad Pitt, of course,” Fauci told Camerota.

