‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf & Chris Pine Set For Olivia Wilde New Line Thriller

Little Women Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine are set to star in Olivia Wilde’s genre feature Don’t Worry Darling at New Line.

Deadline first broke the news about the auction for Wilde’s highly anticipated follow-up directorial after last summer’s Booksmart, with New Line winning the deal to finance and distribute.

Pugh will be the lead in the psychological thriller which is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. Wilde will also star, as we previously reported, as well as direct and produce. BAFTA nominated screenwriter Katie Silberman, who was one of the writers on Booksmart, is writing the Don’t Worry Darling screenplay based on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon will produce with Wilde and Silberman Catherine Hardwicke will executive produce alongside Shane and Carey Van Dyke. Don’t Worry Darling is being overseen by New Line executives Richard Brener, Daria Cercek and Celia Khong.

Pugh was nominated for a supporting actress Oscar and BAFTA Award for her turn as Amy March in Greta Gerwig’s in Little Women. She also recently starred in the critically-acclaimed Midsommar, Outlaw King and the miniseries The Little Drummer Girl. She will star next in Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow. She is repped by WME, Curtis Brown and Gregory Brittenham at Ziffren Brittenham.

LaBeouf was widely praised for his autobiographical feature Honey Boy last year, which he wrote and starred in, as well as the indie feature The Peanut Butter Falcon. He recently wrapped production on Pieces of a Woman. LaBeouf is repped by CAA, John Crosby Management and Matthew Saver.

Pine reprises his role in the Wonder Woman 1984 on Aug. 14. He recently wrapped production on the action-thriller Violence of Action. He is repped by CAA, John Carrabino Management and Gendler & Kelly.

Wilde won the Best First Feature Independent Spirit Award award for Booksmart. Currently, she is also set to direct and executive produce the Searchlight feature Perfect based on gymnast Kerri Strug’s journey to the ’96 Atlanta Olympic games. Additionally, she has an untitled holiday comedy project set up at Universal which she is set to direct and produce. Wilde is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.