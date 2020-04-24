Donald Trump Pumps Coronavirus-Killing Injections At Presser; Hollywood Cringes

When the president of the United States gives a televised news conference, you might expect the Twitterverse to start trending something like #AmericaStrong or #UnitedWeStand. Instead today, top topics are #injecting, #Lysol and #TidePods.
Another day, another nutso presser from the Not-a-Doctor-in-Chief, some and Hollywood types just couldn’t keep their opinions to themselves. Below is a sampling of reaction to today’s briefing from Donald Trump and his White House Coronavirus Task Force, during which POTUS trumpeted injecting disinfectants or (somehow) ultraviolet light into the human body as a potential treatment.
Despite what millions of anti-media types might think. we can’t make this stuff up.
First, here is Coronavirus Task Forcer Dr. Deborah Birx’s real-time reaction to the president asking about the potentially game-changing new COVID-19 “treatments”:
And here is how some in Hollywood reacted to today’s White House briefing:
