Donald Trump Pumps Coronavirus-Killing Injections At Presser; Hollywood Cringes

When the president of the United States gives a televised news conference, you might expect the Twitterverse to start trending something like #AmericaStrong or #UnitedWeStand. Instead today, top topics are #injecting, #Lysol and #TidePods.

Another day, another nutso presser from the Not-a-Doctor-in-Chief, some and Hollywood types just couldn’t keep their opinions to themselves. Below is a sampling of reaction to today’s briefing from Donald Trump and his White House Coronavirus Task Force, during which POTUS trumpeted injecting disinfectants or (somehow) ultraviolet light into the human body as a potential treatment.

Despite what millions of anti-media types might think. we can’t make this stuff up.

First, here is Coronavirus Task Forcer Dr. Deborah Birx’s real-time reaction to the president asking about the potentially game-changing new COVID-19 “treatments”:

Here is Dr. Birx's reaction when President Trump asks his science advisor to study using UV light on the human body and injecting disinfectant to fight the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/MVno5X7JMA — Daniel Lewis (@Daniel_Lewis3) April 24, 2020

And here is how some in Hollywood reacted to today’s White House briefing:

Oh, good. Here’s the video evidence of Trump saying Doctors should check into disinfectants being injected to kill the virus. Going to leave it right here. pic.twitter.com/4gbAZ51bIC — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 23, 2020

You know, I gotta say. If Trump wants to inject himself with disinfectant to kill the coronavirus, I'm not going to rush to dissuade him. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 24, 2020

Hello Melania! While you stay home to keep yourself & others healthy, can keep your husband occupied with puzzles & other activities so he won't keep telling people to take deadly untested drugs or to try injecting themselves with disinfectant? #BeBetter#IncompetenceKills https://t.co/CNOEjdJ1Qw — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 23, 2020