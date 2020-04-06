Dominic Monaghan Strikes Co-Pro Partnership With ‘The Story Of Late Night’ Producer Cream Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Dominic Monaghan has struck a development partnership with Cream Productions, the company behind CNN’s upcoming series The Story of Late Night, to develop and produce non-scripted programming.

The British actor, who starred in Lost, The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, will co-produce new projects with Cream via his production company Monkey Spunk.

Monaghan, who will next appear in feature film Rajah opposite Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Tim Kirby’s Waldo opposite Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam, has previously worked with the Canadian production company on series including A Curious Mind for Hulu and Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan for Animal Planet, Travel Channel and BBC America.

Through the deal, Monaghan and Cream have already developed a new nature-adventure series that takes viewers around the world with Monaghan as he tracks down some of his dream animals and pulls back the curtain on how wildlife and adventure are filmed.

Cream Productions CEO David Brady told Deadline that it is particularly excited this project, which he describes as a “big, blue-chip, global adventure series”.

They are also working on Be Curious, a virtual reality project. Monaghan will star as the human avatar for the immersive, interactive science fiction adventure, which Brady described as like a “video game with artificial intelligence”.

Monaghan said, “Raising awareness about natural history and conservation is a massive passion of mine. Collaborating with Dave Brady and Cream has been a fantastic journey so far and I’m excited to get back out into the far-flung places of the world as soon as possible.”

“Dominic is a longtime collaborator and friend,” added Brady. “We both share a passion for pushing the boundaries of storytelling, never yielding to traditional techniques and technologies. His steadfast commitment to premium is inspiring and I know this partnership will produce incredible experiences and projects, regardless of genre, platform or medium.”