Spectrum’s SportsNet LA And DirecTV Finally Strike Deal, Ending Dodgers Blackouts

Spectrum SportsNet LA said Wednesday that they have reached a carriage agreement that will see DirecTV, AT&T TV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers finally be able to watch Los Angeles Dodgers games, ending a six-year impasse that has kept the team off DirecTV screens in more than half of homes in its own market.

SportsNet LA was born out of the 25-year, multibillion-dollar deal that Time Warner Cable inked in 2013 with the Dodgers for broadcast rights. Eventually, TWC was acquired by Charter. The cabler was seeking a reported $5 per subscriber per month for the regional sports network, but DirecTV and other carriers have longed balked at the cost.

No number details were made available today about the deal, which comes with Major League Baseball’s regular season postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Opening day had been scheduled for March 26.

“This agreement underscores our commitment to provide all Dodgers fans the opportunity to enjoy our award-winning programming and live game coverage,” said Dan Finnerty, SVP of Spectrum Networks. “Working together with AT&T, we were able to reach an agreement to offer the region’s most popular teams to local fans across AT&T’s video platforms.”

According to the parties, the deal covers Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii who will gain access to SportsNet LA’s live game coverage once the new season begins. The RSN is now airing on DirecTV channel 690 to in-region customers with Choice and above packages and Mas Ultra and above Spanish packages.

AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now customers will start to receive SportsNet LA beginning April 8.

“Our city has the best sports fans in the world, and they want to enjoy all of the excitement and tradition that Dodger games bring to Los Angeles,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said today. “I’m very pleased that Spectrum Sports and AT&T have reached this agreement, which will bring Dodger games into the homes of AT&T TV, DirectV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers when the season begins and give more Angelenos the chance to cheer for our favorite team all the way to the World Series.”