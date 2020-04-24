‘Doctor Strange 2’ Heads To 2022, ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Moves Up A Week; ‘Spider-man’ Sequel Delayed To November 2021

Refresh for updates: Talk about being in cahoots. Sony and Disney just made major changes on their release date calendars, particularly among their Marvel properties.

Sony announced that they were moving their Spider-Man: Homecoming threequel to Nov. 5, 2021 instead of keeping their original July 16 date next year.

Disney then announced that Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would no longer be on Nov. 5, 2021, rather spring to March 25, 2022.

Remember, Disney is co-financing the next Tom Holland Sony Spider-Man movie at 25%. Also, he’ll appear in another Disney Marvel movie.

In other Spidey news, Sony reports that the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel is now opening on Oct. 7, 2022 instead of April 8, 2022.

A slight adjustment in Disney/Marvel land: Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, originally on Feb. 18, 2022 moves up a week to the pre-Valentines Day corridor.

A ton of other busy stuff on a sleepy Friday:

Among Sony’s stuff:

–Lord and Miller’s Sony Pictures Animation title Connected moves a month from Sept. 18 this year to Oct. 23.

—Escape Room 2 will open on Jan. 1, 2021, the traditional slot for Sony horror pics instead of Dec. 30 this year.

–Paul Weitz directed Kevin Hart drama will open on April 2, 2021 instead of Oct. 23 this year.

–Sony Pictures Animation’s Vivo will open on June 4, 2021 instead of April 16 next year.

–Tom Holland pic Uncharted will open on July 16, 2021, moved up from Oct. 8, 2021.

—Hotel Transylvania 4 will open on Aug. 6, 2021, moved up from Dec. 22 next year.

–Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson comedy Man From Toronto heads to Sept. 17, 2021, off from this year’s Nov. 20.

….And the Fannning sisters WWII movie The Nightingale is currently undated, no longer going at Christmas this year.

Disney in its RSVPing of untitled pics has dated an untitled live action feature for April 8, 2022, subtracted a 20th Century Studios movie on April 8, 2022 from the calendar, and dated an event movie on July 9, 2021.