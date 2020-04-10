Disneyland Reaches Furlough Agreement With 10 Unions Covering Thousands Of Workers

Disneyland has reached a furlough agreement with 10 unions representing thousands of employees at the Anaheim theme park, which has been closed since March 14 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Disney has reached agreements with several unions for hourly cast members that will maintain members’ health insurance benefits coverage, educational support and additional employee assistance programs during a temporary furlough effective April 19,” Disney said in a statement. “These agreements provide an easier return to work when our community recovers from the impact of COVID-19. We are grateful to have worked together in good faith to help our cast members navigate these unprecedented times.”

“We’re not okay with the furlough, but considering everything, we’re okay with the conditions of the furlough,” said Sam Bowers, business rep of IATSE 504, which represents the park’s pyrotechnicians and assistant stage managers.

“The agreement covers a number of items that members and union leadership have raised,” said Chris Duarte, president of Workers United Local 50, in a Facebook post. His local represents nearly 8,000 food and beverage workers at the Disneyland resort. “This agreement covers members deemed essential during the resort closure, furloughs, and return to operations. Effective April 19, non-essential food and beverage members will be furloughed. Negotiated as part of a furlough we were able to secure protections for signature benefits to be continued with no premium cost to the members…Pensions and full-time hours requirements will be protected with credited hours. The negotiated agreement has recall language to ensure that food and beverage operations will be with Local 50 members and will observe seniority.”

“We unfortunately have no information about when the resort will be opened and members will return to work,” he added.

Other unions signing off on the deal include Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild; IATSE Local 706; IATSE Local 923, representing the park’s sound shop workers; Teamsters Local 495; the Master Services Council; the Craft Maintenance Council; Laborers Local 652; Operating Engineers Local 501; and Independent Employee Service Association.

Disney last month extended the shutdown of its U.S. theme parks Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort saying they will remain closed indefinitely.