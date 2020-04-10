Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Blumhouse Implements Small Round Of Layoffs

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Disney+ Developing ‘Robin Hood’ Remake; ‘Blindspotting’s Carlos Lopez Estrada To Direct

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1605629a) Robin Hood Film and Television
Shutterstock

Disney+ is in the early development stage of a live-action/CG hybrid remake to the 1976 animated classic Robin Hood. The studio is bringing back Kari Granlund, who penned the Lady and the Tramp remake, to write the screenplay for Blindspotting helmer Carlos Lopez Estrada to direct.

Justin Springer, who produced the recent Dumbo remake, is producing this latest take. The original was a musical comedy that featured anthropomorphic animals in the role of Robin Hood characters.

Deals were closed in early March before the Hollywood lockdown took effect.

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad