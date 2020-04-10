Disney+ Developing ‘Robin Hood’ Remake; ‘Blindspotting’s Carlos Lopez Estrada To Direct

Disney+ is in the early development stage of a live-action/CG hybrid remake to the 1976 animated classic Robin Hood. The studio is bringing back Kari Granlund, who penned the Lady and the Tramp remake, to write the screenplay for Blindspotting helmer Carlos Lopez Estrada to direct.

Justin Springer, who produced the recent Dumbo remake, is producing this latest take. The original was a musical comedy that featured anthropomorphic animals in the role of Robin Hood characters.

Deals were closed in early March before the Hollywood lockdown took effect.