Disney Sets New Episodes Of ‘Mira, Royal Detective’ For Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Kunal Nayyar And Rizwan Manji To Guest Star

EXCLUSIVE: With Asian Pacific American Heritage Month kicking off on May 1, Disney Junior will debut three new episodes and a new short-form interstitial series of Mira, Royal Detective with one of the episodes featuring the voices of Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory) and Rizwan Manji (Schitt’s Creek).

Mira, Royal Detective follows a young girl who is appointed to the role of Royal Detective as she travels throughout the magical Indian-inspired kingdom of Jalpur solving mysteries for her friends and family. The series touches on key cultural themes like the importance of family, food and traditions. The episodes will air on the first three Fridays of May at 11 am ET/PT on the Disney Channel and will be available on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW. Nayyar and Manji will guest on the May 15 episode.

On top of the three episodes, there will be the short-form interstitial series “We’re on the Case,” which follows Mira and her mongoose friends, Mikku and Chikku, as they embark on mystery-solving adventures for young viewers to follow along at home that highlight the vibrant culture and heritage of India. The first short debuts, May 1 and can be previewed in the video below.

Disney Junior will also take us behind-the-scenes look at the series’ Bollywood music video with choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan. We will also be introduced to Leela Ladnier, the voice of Mira, in on-air interstitials that will air throughout the month.

Below you can read the summaries of the special episodes of Mira, Royal Detective.

FRIDAY, MAY 1

“The Mysterious Polo Player/The Case of the Secret Treasure” – In the first story of the episode, Mira is determined to figure out the identity of a mysterious polo player. Then, Mira and her friends find a treasure map that leads to mysterious tunnels under the palace.

FRIDAY, MAY 8

“The Case of the Chiseling Chiselers/A Patchwork Mystery” – When the royal sword goes missing, Mira agrees to help Veer find it. Then, when a tapestry that Priya created for Jalpur’s anniversary celebration is nowhere to be found, Mira sets out on the case to find it before the party begins.

FRIDAY, MAY 15

“Mystery at the Marketplace/Mystery in the Sand Dunes” – Meena and Priya want to make special ladoos for their father Naveen’s (Kunal Nayyar) homecoming party, so Mira must help them track down the spice merchant, Mr. Khan (Rizwan Manji), who has an essential ingredient. While testing Neel’s new vehicle in the desert, a sandstorm causes it to become lost.