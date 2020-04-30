Disney Debuts Character Face Masks; Proceeds To Go To Charity

The Walt Disney Company has unveiled its own line of character face masks amid the coronovirus outbreak, with sales proceeds to go to charity.

The face masks feature favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters, including Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Anna and Elsa, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, The Avengers and Baby Yoda. The masks, which come in small, medium and large sizes, are available for pre-order and are estimated to ship in June. They retail for $19.99 for a set of four. The company debuted the masks today on Good Morning America.

“We realize this is a challenging time for families and wearing any type of mask can be daunting,” Edward Park, senior vice president, Disney store and shopDisney, said in a statement. “Our hope is that Disney’s cloth face masks featuring some of our most beloved characters will provide comfort to the families, fans and communities that are so important to us.”

Disney says it plans to donate up to $1 million in profits from the sales of the masks in the U.S. to Medshare, a Georgia-based nonprofit that delivers medical supplies and equipment to needy hospitals worldwide.

Disney is also donating one million face masks to Medshare for children and families in underserved communities across the U.S., the company said.