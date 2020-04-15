Disney Channels Sets Earth Day Lineup For Holiday’s 50th Anniversary

Disney has unveiled its full schedule of programming dedicated to the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22.

The Disney Channel will air a brand new National Geographic special titled Born Wild: The Next Generation, the Disneynature films Monkey Kingdom and Penguins, and environmentally-themed episodes of hit series BUNK’D, Big City Greens, Coop and Cami Ask the World, Raven’s Home and Sydney to the Max.

Disney Junior will spotlight themed episodes of Mira, Royal Detective, Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures, T.O.T.S.,Muppet Babies and Puppy Dog Pals. The channel will also present on-air messages introducing preschoolers to Earth Day themes such as taking care of animals and appreciating the world around them.

Disney XD will offer viewers a full-day marathon of the animated series Amphibia,” followed by a presentation of the DisneyNature film Born in China.”

Disney Channel programming will include specially-produced interstitial segments produced in collaboration with National Geographic. Filmed last month on location, the interstitials will take viewers on adventures with animals such as elephants, tigers and gorillas and help them learn about the importance of protecting wildlife.

Also on Earth Day, The Discovery Channel will premiere The Great Global Cleanup featuring Zac Efron and and social media personality Zach King, who serves as special host filmmaker. Produced in association with Earth Day Network, the special features celebrities from the worlds of entertainment and sports spotlighting the efforts of the next generation of individuals dedicating themselves to cleaning up the planet.