Dish Announces Layoffs As Economy Slows And Business Shifts

Dish, the satellite TV provider and parent of Sling TV, is laying off staff to realign its workforce, the latest company across media to downsize amidst fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the current economic climate, combined with changing needs of our customers and how we best serve them, Dish has made the difficult decision to reevaluate our organization. This includes a focused set of staffing reductions to align our workforce with the current and future needs of the business. It is not a step we took lightly. Our goal is to best serve our Dish and Sling customers, position the company to support our future wireless aspirations, and create long-term opportunity for our teams,” the company said in a statement.

Dish didn’t specify the number of cuts. It had 16,000 employees at the end of last year.

In an internal memo to employees cited by Reuters, CEO Erik Carslon said: “I want you to hear directly from me that we’ve made a series of difficult decisions to reevaluate parts of our business, particularly within In Home Services.”

Dish’s satellite business has been struggling to retain subscribers. The company is also in the process of vying for a share of the 5G market as it begins to grow a wireless business off the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint. Dish is acquiring wireless assets that had to be sold for that deal – which closed April 1 – to get regulatory approval.