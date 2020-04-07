Discovery Rolls Out “Biggest Ever” Rebrand Of Its UK Free-To-Air Channels

Discovery has today launched the “biggest ever” rebrand of its six UK free-to-air channels: Quest, Quest Red, Really, HGTV, Food Network and DMAX.

The new-look showcases Discovery’s ad-funded streamer Dplay and was created by an in-house team at the company, based on a rebrand of Dplay Nordics by Red Bee Creative.

Rebecca Diver Phillips, Discovery’s vice president of brand strategy, said: “We are proud to unveil a new visual identity for our free-to-air channels. With dplay serving as the unifying brand, it allows viewers to navigate our content across all platforms in a seamless and entertaining way. We are particularly pleased to have been able launch it at this time, while our ‘stay home heroes’ are tuning in to our channels to watch the programmes they know and love.”

Discovery said that its portfolio of UK free-to-air channels had a strong year in 2019, with five of the stations achieving record audience share. Discovery took control of Really, HGTV and Food Network last year as part of a deal with BBC Studios, in which they split oversight of British broadcaster UKTV’s channel brands.