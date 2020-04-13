Discovery Offering Family-Friendly Free Streaming Content Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Discovery, along with its affiliate and distribution partners, is offering free familly-friendly streaming content across its portfolio amid the coronavirus crisis.

“The Family Favorites initiative is designed to entertain, inspire and educate families as they are spending more time together at home,” Discovery said in a statement Monday.

Full seasons of fan-favorite series and specials from Discovery networks, including Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Cooking Channel and DIY, are available commercial-free across all of Discovery’s Go apps and requires no MVPD sign-in. The content is also available commercial-free via the on-demand platforms from Discovery’s cable, satellite and multi-channel streaming partners, which include their set-top box VOD services, apps and websites.

Available programming includes TLC’s Little People, Big World and Babies, Babies, Babies, as well as children-focused programming from Food Network such as Kids Baking Championship and Chopped Junior and Cooking Channel’s Carnival Eats, along with Animal Planet’s Too Cute! and Crikey! It’s the Irwins. HGTV’s Extreme Homes and Beach Hunters, Science Channel’s MythBusters Jr. and How the Universe Works, DIY’s Pool Kings and The Treehouse Guys, and American Heroes Channel’s Incredible Inventions will also all be available on the Go apps.

Discovery says it will make additional programming available as the initiative continues to progress.