‘Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story’ Premiere Date: Season 2 Of USA’s Anthology Drama Starring Amanda Peet & Christian Slater

USA Network has set a pre-summer premiere for Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, the second season of its true-crime anthology series. Starring Amanda Peet and Christian Slater, the tale of love, betrayal and death will bow with two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, June 2.

Watch the new trailer above.

USA Network

Moved from Bravo to NBCU sibling USA Network, the new Dirty John stars Peet as Betty Broderick, the perfect Southern California wife and mother. Married to her handsome college boyfriend Dan (Slater), Betty charms everyone she meets. After years of sacrifice and suffering while supporting Dan through both medical and law school until he exploded into the San Diego legal community as a superstar, Betty finally is enjoying the fruits of their labors. That is, until Dan hires Linda (Rachel Keller), a bright, beautiful young woman without baggage with whom he can happily forget the struggles of his past. Betty’s attempts to fight back and her enraged refusals to accept reality only serve to isolate and destabilize her until she loses her very identity. And Dan’s cold confidence blinds him to the bear he has created, and he won’t stop poking — until it’s too late.

USA Network also announced today a marathon of Dirty John‘s first season and a new special, Dirty John, The Dirty Truth, to air April 14.

Dirty John, which received a two-season straight-to-series order by Bravo in January 2018, hails from creator-writer Alexandra Cunningham and UCP. The first season was based on the articles and true-crime podcast by Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard about the story of how a romance between Debra Newell (Connie Britton) and the charismatic John Meehan (Eric Bana) spiraled out of control.

