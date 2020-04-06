Buchwald Signs ‘Force Of Nature’ Director Michael Polish

EXCLUSIVE: Director-writer-producer Michael Polish has signed with Buchwald. He was previously with ICM.

Known for his 1999 Sundance film Twin Falls Idaho, Polish recently wrapped production on two upcoming films: Axis Sally, starring Al Pacino; and Force of Nature, starring Mel Gibson, Emile Hirsch, and Kate Bosworth. He also recently wrote, directed and produced Nona, which put a spotlight on sex trafficking in Central America. His other big screen credits include The Astronaut Farmer, starring Billy Bob Thornton; Northfork for Paramount Classics; and Big Sur, adapted from the Jack Kerouac novel.

Polish continues to be repped by Management Production Entertainment and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.