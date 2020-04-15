Food Network Delivers Guy Fieri Quarantine Series ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Takeout’

Guy Fieri is cooking up some quarantine specials for his long-running Food Network series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

The celebrity chef is to front Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Takeout, a three-part run of the show filmed remotely.

Starting April 24, Fieri will check in with four former Triple D chefs from across the country via video-chat to see how they’re holding up, and how they have transformed their businesses to keep serving customers. Each chef has sent a list of ingredients of their featured recipes straight to Guy’s house and will guide him through each step to make the dish, just like when he is on the road.

This comes after Food Network President Courtney White told Deadline that the Discovery-owned network was discussing lockdown content from its top stars. “We’re talking to him about how he can get creative with that show,” he said. “Guy obviously can’t go and visit restaurants, but what is a way that we could approach it? Could he visit restaurants remotely?”

“Triple D has always been about hitting the road and celebrating the hard working folks of the restaurant business. And while the restaurants are partially closed and the Camaro is parked, DDD: Takeout is here to show you how your favorite chefs are still cookin it up to keep people fed, support their communities, their families, and their employees,” said Fieri.

“We are continuing to cook up creative programming ideas that entertain our viewers during these unprecedented times,” add White. “Diner, Drive-Ins and Dives is a fan-favorite, and we are thrilled to be able to still deliver it to our audience in unique ways from special DDD: A to Z marathons to new DDD: Takeout episodes self-shot by Guy at home.”