Writer-Director Diego Enrique Osorno Inks First-Look Deal With Exile Content Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director Diego Enrique Osorno (1994) has signed an exclusive first-look podcast series and documentary series deal with Exile, a film and TV studio focused on long-form content for global audiences in Spanish and English.

The first project set under the pact is Reporters, an unscripted podcast and documentary series about investigative journalists who were silenced or murdered in the process of reporting their stories. Osorno, via his recently launched production company Detective, will team with Exile’s President of Content Daniel Eilemberg, himself a seasoned journalist, and international partners on the series which “will illuminate the untold stories that others tried to hide”.

While some details remain confidential, the second project in the works, The Mirror, is a documentary series that centers on trans-national terrorism investigations on both sides of the US- Mexico border.

“We come from the world of investigative journalism, so we feel privileged to join forces with a creator whose voice has transcended the printed word and is demonstrating the power of high- quality non-scripted storytelling,” said Isaac Lee, founder of Exile Content Studio. “In light of temporary challenges in the production industry, the time has never been more ripe for podcast series and documentaries as they inherently rely on archival footage and investigative techniques vs traditional production. We are excited to be able to adapt to the new normal and deliver these stories of great resonance to a global captive audience that is increasingly looking for higher quality content options.”

Osorno has garnered critical acclaim, earning grants from the Pulitzer Center and Rockefeller Foundation, and has been called “a new chronicler of the Indias,” by the Gabriel García Marquez Foundation for New Journalism. He is the author of distinguished literary nonfiction works including the biography of Carlos Slim, the once-richest-man-on-Earth, as well as an award-winning documentarian whose films include The Mayor, Netflix’s 1994, and upcoming documentary feature Vaquero del Mediodía, about the mysterious disappearance of poet Samuel Noyola.

“In these trying and uncertain times, it is imperative to tell stories that resonate and are exciting,” said Osorno. “Technological developments and audience shifts are causing journalism, television and cinema to interact with each other more than ever before. Given the circumstances, I feel very excited to have this partnership with Exile to creatively work alongside the team at my production company Detective on non-scripted narratives with global perspectives.”